Disney+ Watch Guide: November 3rd-9th

Disney+ is adding a ton of movies to the streaming service this week, particularly holiday films. But in terms of new originals, it’s the calm before Disney+ Day on November 12th. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 3rd

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Scutwork”

“Lahela learns that she and Walter will be long-distance for the summer when he’s invited to join an Australian surf tour. She orders an expensive cake to make his 17th birthday memorable but nearly misses the party when Dr. Lee insists she transcribe his voice memos. That task becomes a lifesaver when Lahela recognizes Uncle John’s rare symptom and rushes him to the hospital. With this sudden reminder that time is precious, Lahela considers a summer medic position with Walter’s surf tour.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 3rd

Amphibia

The first 5 episodes of the third season are now streaming.

Dino Ranch

7 new episodes of the popular preschool series are new this week.

Photo Ark

Follow Joel Sartore as he continues his quest to photograph every species in captivity before they go extinct.

Storm Rising

Join National Geographic storm chasers as they study some incredible storms.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 5th

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin, Simon and Theodore take to the high seas on a family vacation.

Jingle All The Way

Arnold Schwarzenegger meets his match when he tries to get his son the most popular toy for Christmas.

Jingle All The Way 2

Larry the Cable Guy walks in Arnold’s footsteps in this direct-to-video sequel.

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Lanny and Wayne go on another adventure in this animated short.

Air Buddies Films

The following films start streaming November 5th:

X-Men: First Class

The origin of the X-Men is explored in this prequel to the franchise.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Secrets of Life

This True-Life Adventure nature film about the literal birds and bees premiered November 6th, 1956.

15th Anniversary – Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) faced off against Jack Frost (Martin Short) on November 3rd, 2006.

5th Anniversary – Doctor Strange

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a little “Strange” on November 4th, 2016.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

