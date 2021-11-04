Disney+ Watch Guide: November 3rd-9th

by | Nov 4, 2021 8:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney+ is adding a ton of movies to the streaming service this week, particularly holiday films. But in terms of new originals, it’s the calm before Disney+ Day on November 12th. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 3rd

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Scutwork”

“Lahela learns that she and Walter will be long-distance for the summer when he’s invited to join an Australian surf tour. She orders an expensive cake to make his 17th birthday memorable but nearly misses the party when Dr. Lee insists she transcribe his voice memos. That task becomes a lifesaver when Lahela recognizes Uncle John’s rare symptom and rushes him to the hospital. With this sudden reminder that time is precious, Lahela considers a summer medic position with Walter’s surf tour.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 3rd

Amphibia

The first 5 episodes of the third season are now streaming.

Dino Ranch

7 new episodes of the popular preschool series are new this week.

Photo Ark

Follow Joel Sartore as he continues his quest to photograph every species in captivity before they go extinct.

Storm Rising

Join National Geographic storm chasers as they study some incredible storms.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 5th

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin, Simon and Theodore take to the high seas on a family vacation.

Jingle All The Way

Arnold Schwarzenegger meets his match when he tries to get his son the most popular toy for Christmas.

Jingle All The Way 2

Larry the Cable Guy walks in Arnold’s footsteps in this direct-to-video sequel.

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Lanny and Wayne go on another adventure in this animated short.

Air Buddies Films

The following films start streaming November 5th:

X-Men: First Class

The origin of the X-Men is explored in this prequel to the franchise.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Secrets of Life

This True-Life Adventure nature film about the literal birds and bees premiered November 6th, 1956.

15th Anniversary – Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) faced off against Jack Frost (Martin Short) on November 3rd, 2006.

5th Anniversary – Doctor Strange

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a little “Strange” on November 4th, 2016.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed