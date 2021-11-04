Disney+ Watch Guide: November 3rd-9th

Disney+ is adding a ton of movies to the streaming service this week, particularly holiday films. But in terms of new originals, it’s the calm before Disney+ Day on November 12th. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 3rd
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Scutwork”
“Lahela learns that she and Walter will be long-distance for the summer when he’s invited to join an Australian surf tour. She orders an expensive cake to make his 17th birthday memorable but nearly misses the party when Dr. Lee insists she transcribe his voice memos. That task becomes a lifesaver when Lahela recognizes Uncle John’s rare symptom and rushes him to the hospital. With this sudden reminder that time is precious, Lahela considers a summer medic position with Walter’s surf tour.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 3rd
The first 5 episodes of the third season are now streaming.
7 new episodes of the popular preschool series are new this week.
Follow Joel Sartore as he continues his quest to photograph every species in captivity before they go extinct.
Join National Geographic storm chasers as they study some incredible storms.
New on Disney+ – Friday, November 5th
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Alvin, Simon and Theodore take to the high seas on a family vacation.
Arnold Schwarzenegger meets his match when he tries to get his son the most popular toy for Christmas.
Larry the Cable Guy walks in Arnold’s footsteps in this direct-to-video sequel.
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Lanny and Wayne go on another adventure in this animated short.
Air Buddies Films
The following films start streaming November 5th:
The origin of the X-Men is explored in this prequel to the franchise.
Library Highlights
65th Anniversary – Secrets of Life
This True-Life Adventure nature film about the literal birds and bees premiered November 6th, 1956.
15th Anniversary – Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) faced off against Jack Frost (Martin Short) on November 3rd, 2006.
5th Anniversary – Doctor Strange
The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a little “Strange” on November 4th, 2016.
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, November 3rd – Stress Awareness Day – Inside Out
- Thursday, November 4th – King Tut Day – Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets
- Friday, November 5th – American Football Day – Remember the Titans
- Saturday, November 6th – Basketball Day – Full Court Miracle
- Sunday, November 7th – Hug a Bear Day – Fun and Fancy Free
- Monday, November 8th – X-Ray Day – X-Ray Earth
- Tuesday, November 9th – Carl Sagan Day – Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
