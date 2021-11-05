Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere
Date: November 5th, 2021 (recorded November 4th)
Andy Lemiere from the “Holochronicles” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino to discuss the 1996 multimedia project Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire as part of our Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, an interview with LEGO Masters season 2 runners-up Zack and Wayne, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.