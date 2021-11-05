Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere

Date: November 5th, 2021 (recorded November 4th)

Topics

Andy Lemiere from the “Holochronicles” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino to discuss the 1996 multimedia project Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire as part of our Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, an interview with LEGO Masters season 2 runners-up Zack and Wayne, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

