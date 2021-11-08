10 Perfect Gifts from shopDisney for the Marvel Fan in Your Life This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching and that means the holiday shopping season is upon us. Luckily, shopDisney has you covered. If you’re looking for that perfect gift for the Marvel fan in your life, we’ve assembled a list of our 10 favorite marvelous new items available right now.

1. The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Story of Marvel Studios is the first-ever, fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios' creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew who brought it to life.

2. Captain Marvel Top for Women by Her Universe

Strike the colors of Captain Marvel in this sporty, semi-cropped top by Her Universe. Sleeve stripes, contrast yoke, and ''star power'' icon send you off on cosmic missions with style to spare.

Order it now for $36.99.

3. Eternals Logo Backpack

Prepare for the Eternals, heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man, with this powerful backpack. The pieced construction features the ''E'' logo, a patch appliqué and a pattern of emblems, while the inside has plenty of room for your essentials.

Order it now for $36.99.

4. Black Panther Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Our Universe

Pounce on our Black Panther pullover hoodie. You'll carry the spirit of ''Wakanda Forever'' as this warm jacket by Our Universe adds a burst of wild style to your winter season.

Order it now for $64.99.

5. X-Men Figure Play Set

Join the playtime evolution with this uncanny X-Men figure set featuring six of Marvel's mightiest mutants, torn from the comics pages.

Order it now for $14.99.

6. Marvel Hooded Holiday Bodysuit Pajama for Kids

Suit them up to slumber like a super hero this holiday season. Our sweet, one-piece Marvel bodysuit pajama features an allover pattern of Earth's mightiest gingerbread cookies, plus a lined hood, ribbed ankle and wrist cuffs, and pouch pockets.

Order it now for $29.99.

7. Eternals Monopoly Game

This special Eternals edition of the classic Monopoly board game is inspired by the Marvel Studios movie about the race of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on Earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from a race of alien predators.

Order it now for $34.99.

8. Avengers Leggings for Girls by Her Universe

Mighty Marvel hero icons are spotlighted in a multicolor Avengers print pattern on these stretch leggings from Her Universe.

Order it now for $29.99.

9. LEGO Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man, MJ and Wong are visiting Doctor Strange in the basement of the Sanctum Sanctorum. Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, this supercool room is filled with fun stuff. But when a giant bug monster comes crashing in, it's time for battle! Spidey shoots out webs, Doctor Strange uses his Cloak of Levitation, MJ attacks with a candlestick—and the monster picks up Wong in its mega claws!

Order it now for $39.99.

10. Spider-Man Pajamas for Men

Swing into sleeptime action with this amazing Spider-Man PJ Set. Spidey weaves a web of cool cotton comfort for snuggly pajamas sure to inspire heroic dreams.

Order it now for $35.99.

Of course you can head to shopDisney for all kinds of fun Marvel offerings.