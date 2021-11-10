Disney+ Watch Guide: November 10th – 16th

Welcome to the Disney+ Day edition of our regular weekly Disney+ Watch Guide. In honor of the streaming platform’s 2nd anniversary, Disney has pulled out all the stops with a company-wide event that not only includes tons of new content, highlighted below, but also unique experiences in the real world. Whatever you choose to stream (or do) this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 10th

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Aloha – The Goodbye One” (Season Finale)

“Lahela accepts a medic job on Walter’s pro surf tour in Australia but Benny and Clara refuse to let their 16-year-old live with her boyfriend and leave her medical residency for the summer. As the Chief of Staff announcement nears, Lahela circumvents Clara’s authority, requesting a sabbatical, and Benny insists Uncle John should be discharged early for the family’s King Kamehameha Day potluck. Walter offers to skip his tour and Lahela musters the strength to do what’s right, even if it’s hard.”

New Exclusives – Friday, November 12th (Disney+ Day)

The Simpsons in Plusaversary! (Short)

“The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.”

Ciao Alberto (Short)

“Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor Massimo.”

Home Sweet Home Alone

“20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

Olaf Presents – All Episodes Streaming

“Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – First 5 Episodes of Season 2

“Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics. While meeting a new cast of fantastic characters, from passionate fans to experts unveiling life-changing new technology, Jeff discovers just how these topics have shaped the world we live in.”

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)

“An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special

“Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special explores the Disney+ series of the MCU—past, present and future.”

Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special

“Celebrate Disney+ Day as Pete Docter gives a personal tour of Pixar Animation Studios and introduces projects coming to Disney+, including a new Cars series, Pixar’s first long-form animated series, Win or Lose, and some behind-the-scenes documentaries on the making of the upcoming theatrical releases, Turning Red and Lightyear.”

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Go behind the scenes of the recent concert film with Billie Eilish.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Find out what it took to bring Shang-Chi to the big screen.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Clint Barton is the focus of the latest episode of Marvel’s short-form recap series.

Entrelazados – All Episodes Streaming

“Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O' Clock music hall company, but her mother, Caterina, won't accept that. Allegra's life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and was starting her career in Eleven O' Clock while she lived in Coco's shadow. Cocó is Allegra's grandmother. Will Allegra be able to change the past?”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 10th

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

6 new episodes of the Disney Junior series are now streaming.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 12th

Jungle Cruise

The summer blockbuster begins streaming for all Disney+ subscribers.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Shang-Chi makes his streaming debut on Disney+.

Enchanted

An animated princess enters the real world in this live-action/animated musical hit that’s getting a sequel next year.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films

The following animated shorts will stream beginning November 12th.

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Spin

A recent Disney Channel Original Movie about a girl who becomes a DJ.

Fancy Nancy

The 3rd season gets even fancier on Disney+.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – The Art of Skiing

Goofy stars in this classic short that premiered on November 14th, 1941.

10th Anniversary – Geek Charming

Sarah Hyland starred in this DCOM that premiered on November 11th, 2011.

