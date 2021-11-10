Cheers! Oga’s Cantina Rancor Tooth Flight Set and Tiki Mugs Land on shopDisney

One of the best parts of visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and spending time immersed in all the action on the planet, Batuu, but it’s especially fun to gather with fellow terrans at Oga’s Cantina and taste a variety of unique beverages from across the galaxy. Now, you can replicate parts of that experience at home with collectible mugs and a flight set from shopDisney.

With several unique food and beverage offerings that span the cosmos, any trip to Oga’s is sure to be memorable. Since its opening in 2019, guests have enjoyed the atmosphere and especially love bringing home amazing collectibles like the Rancor Tooth Flight set and Tiki Mugs. Well now you don’t have to make the trek to Batuu to secure your favorites, you just have to visit shopDisney!

Rancor Tooth Flight

Oh noooo! Seems like the poor Rancor is gonna need to find a dentist, but hey, you just got yourself a new flight set for beverage tasting at home! While we’d encourage you to visit Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge because it’s a great experience, you no longer have to in order to bring home the Rancor Tooth Flight Set.

Rancor Tooth Flight Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $84.99

Set includes four Rancor teeth mugs and stand

Faux carved wood ''Flight board'' tray with legs and carry handles

''Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 1st Edition'' molded in bas relief on underside

Ceramic / resin

5'' H x 6 1/2'' W x 21'' L

Cups hold 4 oz.

Porg Mug

Continuing with the Oga’s and Galaxy’s Edge imports comes the adorable Porg Mug that conveniently holds your favorite exotic drink, be it iced tea, fruited water, blue milk or something with a little kick.

Porg Mug – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $29.99

Ceramic mug

''Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 1st Edition'' molded in bas relief on underside

Faux carved wood

Stoneware

7 1/10'' H x 4 1/8'' Diameter

Holds 15 oz

Endor Mug

Finally, pass on the history of the Battle of Endor to the next generation through this Tiki Mug. TIE Fighters and X-Wings, and the Death Star dot the skyline while the forest Moon is overrun by AT-STs and Scout Troopers. Even though the situation is dire, it doesn’t stop the brave Ewoks from defending their home and banding together with the Rebel Alliance.

Endor Tiki Mug – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $29.99

Ceramic mug

''Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 1st Edition'' molded in bas relief on underside

Faux carved wood raised Endor design

Stoneware

7 2/3'' H x 3 1/2'' Diameter

Holds: 16.9 oz.