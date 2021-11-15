The Smells of Paradise Falls Come Home with Scentsy’s New Disney/Pixar “Up” Collection

The smell of adventure is heading your way from Scentsy with the latest Disney licensed collection, themed to Disney Pixar’s Up. The new collection includes a Scentsy Warmer featuring Carl Fredricksen’s house as a base, with an illuminated glass bouquet of balloons serving as the warmer. There’s also a new fragrance available as a wax Scentsy Bar.

Carl and Dug sit on the front porch of the house on the Scentsy Warmer, available for $85. The glass illuminated warmer features Russel on one side holding onto the balloons, with the elusive snipe Kevin peeking out on the other side.

This, or any Scentsy Warmer, can bring the smells of Paradise Falls into your home with the new fragrance “Up: Adventure Is Out There.” The tropical scent features notes of mandarin, honeydew, coconut water, and green apple. Licensed Disney Scentsy Bars retail for $6.50.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.