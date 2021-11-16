Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 81: Attack of the Clones with Richard Woloski

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #81: Attack of the Clones with Richard Woloski

Date: November 16th, 2021 (recorded November 15th)

Listen

Topics

Richard Woloski from “Skywalking Through Neverland” returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the 2002 feature film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below