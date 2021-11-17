Final Three Disney Princess Compacts from Bésame Cosmetics Make Their Way to shopDisney

Bésame cosmetics has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a line of compacts and lipsticks dedicated to our favorite Disney leading ladies. While many of their collections have sold out quickly on the site, shopDisney currently has three sets available.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Your favorite Disney princesses have a style all their own, and now you can give yourself a royal makeover inspired by these ladies thanks to Bésame

Bésame kicked off the Signature Compact & Lipstick Collection in the summer and just released their last princess—Snow White— in the 12 character series.

The ultra limited series have an edition sizes of 500 worldwide and have sold out shortly after launch, but there is some good news: the final three collectibles are now available on shopDisney

Fans can purchase the Tiana, Moana, and Snow White sets for $125 each. The set comes with a mirrored compact and lipstick and is packaged in custom Disney Princess packaging.

The Tiana and Moana collections are restocks, while the Snow White compact was released just yesterday on Bésame.com

Tiana

Tiana Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Tiana’s name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick:

Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish

Subtle vanilla flavor

Enriched with vitamin E, squalane

Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin

Collectible Disney Princess tube

Moana

Moana Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Moana’s name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick:

Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish

Subtle vanilla flavor

Enriched with vitamin E, squalane

Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin

Collectible Disney Princess tube

Snow White

Snow White Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Snow White’s name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick: