Scentsy Celebrates Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s Birthdays with a New Christmas Collection

Christmastime is almost here and Scentsy is celebrating with two Disney releases just in time for the merriest season of all. Whether adding a new piece of holiday decor to your collection or just setting the mood with wintertime fragrance, there’s something for every fan of Disney and Scentsy in this collection. This collection goes on sale on Thursday, November 18th (Mickey and Minnie’s birthdays!) between 9:30 and 10:30 am PT (12:30 and 1:30 pm ET) with a virtual queue system in place.

First up is the Christmas with Disney Scentsy Warmer. A color-changing LED light-up tree features classic Disney characters sound the bottom including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n Dale. Presents around the base of the tree are tagged for each character and you’ll notice that Minnie’s present from Mickey is the biggest, which also serves as the wax warmer. This deluxe warmer will retail for $100.

Also coming home for Christmas this year is a new fragrance called “Disney Season of Magic” available as a Scentsy Bar. “Sugar crystals and frosty icicles twinkle and shine over sweet pine and wild berries, filling the air with magic.” Licensed Disney Scentsy bars are available for $6.50.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.