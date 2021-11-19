Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 82: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars with Drew Kaplan

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #82: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars with Drew Kaplan
Date: November 19th, 2021 (recorded November 16th)
Topics
Drew Kaplan from StarWarsMaven.info joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 2003-2005 Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series (produced by Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky) as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.