Enchanting “Beauty and the Beast” Loungefly Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth is inviting Disney fans to “be their guest” and commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with a new Loungefly Exclusive. This mini backpack features a beautiful stained glass image of Belle and her prince along with the iconic enchanted rose!

Beauty and the Beast Stained Glass Window Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

I’ll never forget my first viewing of Disney’s beloved animated classic Beauty and the Beast. I may have been a child, but the sweeping score, beautiful colors and incredible characters have stuck with me long since. As the film celebrates it’s 3rd decade, Loungefly has introduced a new mini backpack design that looks like the stained glass window from the film. Fans can pre-order the collectible now, available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

Beauty and the Beast Stained-Glass Window Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Matching lining

Adjustable straps

Zippered top and front pocket

10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

