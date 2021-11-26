Commemorate WDW 50 with Adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Retro Plush

With the World’s Most Magical Celebration now underway, there’s been a non-stop rollout of memorabilia and collectibles to arrive at Disney Parks and on shopDisney. One of the latest reveals are the adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Retro Plush that are part of The Vault Collection.

Mickey and Minnie Retro Plush – shopDisney

Global icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse are two of the biggest celebrities ever and have been bringing joy to fans of all ages for over 90 years. While the delightful duo recently celebrated their own birthdays they’re also a major part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Mickey Mouse Retro Plush

We’ve loved every collection released for WDW 50 so far, but there’s something extra special about this Mickey Mouse retro plush! Standing 15” tall, the big cheese is dressed in black tuxedo coat with tails and white collar, red pants, red bowtie and black shoes—a look that reflects his original park outfit.

Minnie Mouse Retro Plush

It’s a bit strange to not see Minnie in her signature red and white polka dot dress, but we think she looks absolutely darling in this yellow dress. To add some dimension to her look, the dress features a red band at the waist and on the hem of her sleeves. She’s also wearing a red headband that of course includes a large bow!

