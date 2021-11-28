“Amphibia” Celebrates Christmas On Earth

by | Nov 28, 2021 11:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Season 3 of Amphibia takes us back to Earth, so of course there is a full episode dedicated to the all the fun and traditions (and terror) of Christmas!

Froggy Little Christmas

It’s the Christmas season on Earth, and the Boonchuys are getting ready for their favorite holiday, even though the Plantars have no idea what is going on.

Despite Anne’s best efforts to explain what’s going on, the frog family still doesn’t understand. Meanwhile, Anne’s mom is being offered to have a parade float in the L.A.’s Chrismapalooza parade featuring the family’s restaurant, Thai Go. Despite this being a dream of Anne’s mom, she declines the offer since it would be best if the family kept a low-profile since King Andrias is still out to get her daughter and the Plantars.

Anne senses that her mom is secretly devastated, and goes behind her back to return the parade committee’s call, and agrees to build a parade float for the celebration on her mom’s behalf.

Back in Amphibia, King Andrias is being presented with a gift from several Newts, a VR helmet and drone that is set to be approved as part of the coming invasion that can be mass produced if they work. He tries out the new drone himself and realizes he can send it to Earth and take care of Anne himself instead of sending soldier robots to do a newt’s work. Even though, yes he is still technically sending a robot to get the job done.

With the help of everyone they’ve met this season, Anne rallies the town to help build the parade float, borrowing help from Polly’s new bot-building friends, Ally and Jess, as well as Dr. Jan. As Anne is heading home with all the parts she needs to build the float, Andrias’ new drone arrives on scene and we’re treated to a montage across the festivities and traditions in the days leading up to Christmas.

Anne presents the finished parade float to her parents, who are happy and delighted that they get to participate in the parade. Turns out, Anne’s Mom has held the parade as a symbolic representation of being welcomed to the community after they moved to the city from Bangkok. As Andrias is seemingly ready to give up, realizing that the city is so big that he would never find Anne, she appears in a parade directly in front of the drone yelling her name. Thanks to Marcy, Andrias knows all about the holiday and decides to get a little festive with it, hijacking the parade float’s giant Santa Claus with his drone, ensuring it comes to life and attacks Anne.

What follows is a giant Santa terrorizing Anne and her family and their parade float in a high-speed chase throughout the city. Just as Santa Andrias gets Anne cornered, the group realizes they can fire the Christmas Tree on the float using the equipped fireworks directly into the giant Santa’s torso. When they do, not only does it pierce Santa, but impales the drone that Andrias took over with. Everything explodes, and they (and the city) thinks its a miraculous snowfall before realizing that it’s ash. Ash from all the destruction is raining on the city.

The group retreats home and laughs about all the danger, and continues to celebrate the holiday. However, the last thing we see in this episode is Anne writing a letter to the parents of Sasha and Marcy, promising that she will help bring their daughters home, and signing it anonymously, leaving just “A friend” on the signature.

This episode of Amphibia is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with previous seasons on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed