“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for November 29th – Cyber Monday

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah was inspired by all of the incredible sales being offered for Cyber Monday, so she visited seven different retailers to bring us today’s selections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Today’s Sensational Seven showcases the Cyber Monday savings available from some of our favorite online retailers beyond ShopDisney.

We begin with Hot Topic’s Cyber Monday sale featuring items between 30-50% off. Free shipping is available if you use “ship to store” or for orders over $60. In thinking of our pal SLEEPY – a soft, cuddly throw featuring the beautiful stained glass window from Beauty and the Beast.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass Throw Blanket

Buckle Down has a large selection of Disney belts, wallets and purses along with Star Wars and Marvel dog toys available for 30% off during their Cyber Monday event. And their Kermit crossbody wallet with rainbow connection inspired strap is sure to make anyone HAPPY.

Crossbody Wallet – The Muppets Kermit the Frog Face Greens – Buckle-Down

Even though Target has a larger number of women’s Disney tees at 30% off and a wide variety of Raya toys marked down 40%, the Mickey Espresso cups will transform any GRUMPY attitude with its clever design.

Joyjolt Disney Mickey Mouse 3d Espresso Cups – Set Of 2 Double Wall Glass Coffee Cups – 5.4 Oz : Target

Much like the lovable DOPEY Magic Candle Company’s collection of fragrances can bring a smile to your face without a sound. Their Cyber Monday offer is 20% with free shipping on domestic orders over $50. Use promo code MAGIC20. Their scents will transport you to favorite destinations within various theme parks and hotels.

Ice Cream Parlor Fragrance Magic Candle Company

Winter time is almost here which means an increase in runny nose and something SNEEZY is familiar with – the need for handy tissues. This Cyber Monday Petunia Pickle Bottom is offering 24% off most Disney designs with 40% off their Minnie Mouse collection.

Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney’s Cinderella Petunia Pickle Bottom

Perhaps you’re a bit more BASHFUL about putting your love of Disney, Star Wars or Marvel on display. Consider the collections available from RockLove as their Cyber Monday sale offers 15% off one item with an increase of 20% off for 2-3 and 25% 4 or more items.

Disney X RockLove Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dagger Heart Necklace

And finally with a nod to the anchor of the 7 dwarfs DOC we’ll share the Cyber Monday sale at Teeturtle where Star Wars, Disney and Marvel designs are 50% off. Their adorable designs re-envision favorite characters, moments or quotes from across the spectrum – Ariel, Simba, Ursula, Scar, Grogu, Chewbacca, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, and more can be found, even Darkwing Duck! The sale ends 11/30/21 and currently all these tees are $12.50.

Darkwing Duck | Official Darkwing Duck Tee – TeeTurtle Fandoms

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!