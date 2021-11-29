“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for November 29th – Cyber Monday

by | Nov 29, 2021 5:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah was inspired by all of the incredible sales being offered for Cyber Monday, so she visited seven different retailers to bring us today’s selections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Today’s Sensational Seven showcases the Cyber Monday savings available from some of our favorite online retailers beyond ShopDisney.

We begin with Hot Topic’s Cyber Monday sale featuring items between 30-50% off. Free shipping is available if you use “ship to store” or for orders over $60. In thinking of our pal SLEEPY – a soft, cuddly throw featuring the beautiful stained glass window from Beauty and the Beast.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass Throw Blanket

Buckle Down has a large selection of Disney belts, wallets and purses along with Star Wars and Marvel dog toys available for 30% off during their Cyber Monday event. And their Kermit crossbody wallet with rainbow connection inspired strap is sure to make anyone HAPPY.

Crossbody Wallet – The Muppets Kermit the Frog Face Greens – Buckle-Down

Even though Target has a larger number of women’s Disney tees at 30% off and a wide variety of Raya toys marked down 40%, the Mickey Espresso cups will transform any GRUMPY attitude with its clever design.

Joyjolt Disney Mickey Mouse 3d Espresso Cups – Set Of 2 Double Wall Glass Coffee Cups  – 5.4 Oz : Target

Much like the lovable DOPEY Magic Candle Company’s collection of fragrances can bring a smile to your face without a sound. Their Cyber Monday offer is 20% with free shipping on domestic orders over $50. Use promo code MAGIC20. Their scents will transport you to favorite destinations within various theme parks and hotels.

Ice Cream Parlor Fragrance Magic Candle Company

Winter time is almost here which means an increase in runny nose and something SNEEZY is familiar with – the need for handy tissues. This Cyber Monday Petunia Pickle Bottom is offering 24% off most Disney designs with 40% off their Minnie Mouse collection.

Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney’s Cinderella Petunia Pickle Bottom

Perhaps you’re a bit more BASHFUL about putting your love of Disney, Star Wars or Marvel on display. Consider the collections available from RockLove as their Cyber Monday sale offers 15% off one item with an increase of 20% off for 2-3 and 25% 4 or more items.

Disney X RockLove Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dagger Heart Necklace

And finally with a nod to the anchor of the 7 dwarfs DOC we’ll share the Cyber Monday sale at Teeturtle where Star Wars, Disney and Marvel designs are 50% off. Their adorable designs re-envision favorite characters, moments or quotes from across the spectrum – Ariel, Simba, Ursula, Scar, Grogu, Chewbacca, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, and more can be found, even Darkwing Duck! The sale ends 11/30/21 and currently all these tees are $12.50.

Darkwing Duck | Official Darkwing Duck Tee – TeeTurtle Fandoms

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed