The Sweep Spot Ep. #323 – Disneyland 1981

Our friend David Smith joins us as we discuss Disneyland as it was in 1981, 40 years ago! What was going on then? We talk about it. Plus, we catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com