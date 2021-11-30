Spring is in Full Bloom on New Disney Loungefly Collections

by | Nov 30, 2021 11:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Ok, I know it’s a bit early to start thinking about Spring, but when Loungefly introduces their upcoming collections, it’s time to start planning your wardrobe. Welcome the year 2022 with adorable Disney bags showcasing Minnie, Bambi and Friends and Sleeping Beauty. New pre-orders are available now on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Loungefly – Entertainment Earth

Sleeping Beauty Castle

The castle series is back! This time, Loungefly commemorates Sleeping Beauty with three enchanting accessories that showcase Aurora’s royal home. The wallet features the happy ending of the story with the castle on one side and Aurora dancing with Prince Phillip on the other.

Sleeping Beauty Castle Series Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

The crossbody bag and mini backpack give a full landscape of the castle in the background accented with square shaped trees. Briar Rose and some forest friends can also be spotted walking a forest path.  

Sleeping Beauty Castle Series Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Sleeping Beauty Castle Series Mini-Backpack  – $75.00

Finally, pin collectors will love the Sleeping Beauty Story Book backpack that’s perfect for displaying their favorite pins. Designed to resemble the gem encrusted book from the animated classic, the bag functions as a normal backpack, and has a built-in flap for placing and showcasing a collection of pins.

Sleeping Beauty Story Book Pin Collector Backpack – $80.00

Minnie Mouse Daisies

This spring go daisy crazy with Minnie Mouse and Loungefly! Featuring a playful colorful scheme of black, white and yellow, you can bring sunshine to any situation with this cheery collection inspired by Minnie’s popular polka dot pattern. Along with bags and a wallet, there’s also a super cute headband with daisies for the ears!

Minnie Mouse Daisies Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth – $75.00

Minnie Mouse Daisies Ears Headband – Entertainment Earth – $30.00

Minnie Mouse Daisies Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth – $70.00

Minnie Mouse Daisies Zip-Around Wallet – Entertainment Earth – $40.00

Bambi

Last but not least, Bambi and his forest friends have a chance to shine on this new gingham pattern featuring a soft cream background accented with spring greens and rosy pinks.

Bambi Spring Time Gingham Tri-Fold Wallet – $40.00

Bambi Spring Time Gingham Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Bambi Spring Time Gingham Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth – $75.00

 
 
