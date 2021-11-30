It’s Good to Be Bad with New Disney Villains Club and Queen of Hearts Loungefly Accessories

Sometimes it’s good to be a little bit wicked, and Loungefly is here to help with a collection of new mini backpacks and wallets featuring some of our favorite baddies! These essential accessories are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will be coming to fans in January 2022.

Disney Villains Loungefly – Entertainment Earth

Disney Villains Club

Who needs the real housewives of any city when you can have a Disney Villains Club? Cruella, Maleficent and Ursula have captured the central spots on this collection of bags and wallets, but they’re not alone. Scar, The Evil Queen, Hades, and even Frollo (lurking in the background) can be spotted throughout along with a saying one might hear uttered from these vile characters.

Disney Villains Club Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth – $75.00

Need something a little trendier? Check out the crossbody purse covered in polaroids of the crew of baddies hanging out and sharing their evil schemes.

Disney Villains Club Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth – $70.00

Looking for something simple, but fun? Someone snapped a photo of our leading ladies—Cruella, Maleficent and Ursula— and slapped it onto this zip-around wallet creating a picture perfect accessory.

Disney Villains Club Zip-Around Wallet – Entertainment Earth – $40.00

Queen of Hearts

Not one to be left out, Loungefly is devoting their full attention to the Queen of Hearts. She might not have made the Villains Club, but she gets her own wallet and backpack! The angry royal can be seen shouting while Alice and her guards paint a bush of white roses red.

Disney Villains Queen of Hearts Scene Series Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

And for fans of the mini backpack style, the picture of Alice and guards appears on the front pouch, while the Queen looms in the background…

Disney Villains Queen of Hearts Scene Series Mini-Backpack – $80.00