Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Mini Plush Come to Target

If the one thing missing from your Star Wars displays are creatures, you’re in luck! Mattel has introduced a new line of mini plush pals that tie-in to the Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures animated series and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Ewoks, Rancors, Mynocks, Loth Cats and many more species are part of this incredible new collection that’s available at Target.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Galaxy of Creatures Plush – Target

This adorable new collection of Star Wars plush might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Even Wampas and Rancors aren’t scary when they're this small! Measuring between 6-10-inches tall, the galaxy’s most popular creatures are here to join your adventures and look great at the same time.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Creatures Ewok

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Creatures Wampa

The collection currently includes 12 characters with two versions of Porgs and Tauntauns to choose from. Several of the creatures are available online, and others are currently only being offered in store.

Star Wars Galaxy Of Creatures Mynock Plush

Star Wars Galaxy Of Creatures Blurrg Plush

Individual plush creatures sell for $9.99-$12.99 each plus tax. They make great stocking stuffers for the young Star Wars fans on your gift lists, but we definitely understand if you’re purchasing them for yourself too!

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Creatures Loth Cat

Star Wars Galaxy Of Creatures Porg Plush

Check out all the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Plush on Target.com and learn more about your favorite species through the Galaxy of Creatures videos on YouTube!