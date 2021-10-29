“Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures” to Air on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD on October 30

Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, the recent online series of animated shorts from a galaxy far, far away, will debut October 30 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures features adventurous droid SF-R3, or “Aree,” as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife.
- The shorts were previously only available on StarWarsKids.com.
- On October 30, you’ll be able to watch these shorts on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD, as revealed by Disney on Twitter.
- Check out the previously released trailer for Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures below.
Join adventurous droid SF-R3, “Aree,” as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife in the new animated shorts series, Star Wars #GalaxyOfCreatures! Watch now on https://t.co/s8fIRJ01qc and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/cowPjKXPfU
— Star Wars (@starwars) October 14, 2021
- On the Star Wars Kids website, you can also find mobile wallpapers, an activity book, coloring pages and more.