Disney+ Watch Guide: December 1st-7th

The start of December brings a host of new treats to Disney+ including new episodes of Hawkeye and Disney Insider, the new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, new Disney Channel holiday movies and specials, and a whole lot more. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 1st
“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”
Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
“Seventy years after its debut, see how Alice in Wonderland inspired a new generation of animation. Meet the man who is executing the creative vision for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. See how the Disney Princesses inspired delicious new treats at Walt Disney World Resort.”
New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 1st
“The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.”
New on Disney+ – Friday, December 3rd
Christmas… Again?!
Disney Channel’s brand-new original movie about a girl who gets stuck in a holiday time loop.
The cast of Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES return to Walt Disney World for another night of adventure, this time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios park.
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Disney Junior’s new holiday special starring fan-favorite characters from Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.
Tim Burton’s classic film from 20th Century Studios.
Blue Sky Animation’s wildly popular 2002 film about a group of mammals banding together for survival.
The fourth film in the Ice Age franchise finds Manny, Diego and Sid facing off against pirates.
John Hamm stars in this inspirational sports drama based on a true story.
Jim Carrey and Angela Lansbury star in this family comedy about an out-of-touch businessman who rediscovers the important things in life when he inherits a group of penguins.
Library Highlights
80th Anniversary – Chef Donald
Donald Duck discovered that cooking isn’t that easy in this classic short, first released on December 5th, 1941.
10th Anniversary – Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
The Duncan family from Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie took a holiday road trip on December 2nd, 2011 in this festive DCOM.
10th Anniversary – Austin & Ally
The hit Disney Channel series about best friends who make music together premiered on December 2nd, 2011.
- Godmothered
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, December 1st – National Christmas Lights Day – Prep & Landing
- Thursday, December 2nd – Play Basketball Day – Glory Road
- Friday, December 3rd – International Day of Persons with Disabilities – Miracle in Lane 2
- Saturday, December 4th – International Cheetah Day – Cheetah
- Sunday, December 5th – Walt Disney’s Birthday – Disneyland Around the Seasons
- Monday, December 6th – Put On Your Own Shoes Day – The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- Tuesday, December 7th – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – Drain the Oceans: WWII
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).