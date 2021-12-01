Disney+ Watch Guide: December 1st-7th

The start of December brings a host of new treats to Disney+ including new episodes of Hawkeye and Disney Insider, the new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, new Disney Channel holiday movies and specials, and a whole lot more. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 1st

Hawkeye – “Echoes”

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

“Seventy years after its debut, see how Alice in Wonderland inspired a new generation of animation. Meet the man who is executing the creative vision for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. See how the Disney Princesses inspired delicious new treats at Walt Disney World Resort.”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

“The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.”

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 3rd

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Channel’s brand-new original movie about a girl who gets stuck in a holiday time loop.

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

The cast of Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES return to Walt Disney World for another night of adventure, this time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios park.

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Disney Junior’s new holiday special starring fan-favorite characters from Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton’s classic film from 20th Century Studios.

Ice Age

Blue Sky Animation’s wildly popular 2002 film about a group of mammals banding together for survival.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

The fourth film in the Ice Age franchise finds Manny, Diego and Sid facing off against pirates.

Million Dollar Arm

John Hamm stars in this inspirational sports drama based on a true story.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Jim Carrey and Angela Lansbury star in this family comedy about an out-of-touch businessman who rediscovers the important things in life when he inherits a group of penguins.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Chef Donald

Donald Duck discovered that cooking isn’t that easy in this classic short, first released on December 5th, 1941.

10th Anniversary – Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

The Duncan family from Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie took a holiday road trip on December 2nd, 2011 in this festive DCOM.

10th Anniversary – Austin & Ally

The hit Disney Channel series about best friends who make music together premiered on December 2nd, 2011.

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

