Indulge Your Imagination with Three New “Encanto” LEGO Sets in the Disney Princess Line

by | Dec 1, 2021 12:21 AM Pacific Time

“Welcome to Family Madrigal!” LEGO is inviting fans of all ages to spend some time in the world of Disney’s newest musical feature, Encanto! Three sets themed to the film have joined the Disney Princess line and are available now for pre-order at your favorite LEGO retailer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

LEGO Encanto – Entertainment Earth

Madrigal House

Encanto fans of all ages will love this colorful LEGO The Madrigal House set. The kit features a 3-level house, a sticker sheet for decorating it, printed building instructions and digital Instructions. Plus kids can also use the LEGO Building Instructions app, to zoom, rotate and view a model of their set on screen.”

LEGO 43202 Disney Princess The Madrigal House – $49.99 (Entertainment Earth)

LEGO The Madrigal House 43202 – Encanto – $49.99 (shopDisney) 

  • 10-inches tall x 8-inches wide x 4-inches long
  • Comes with mini-doll figures: Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio
  • Capybara and butterfly LEGO figures.
  • 587 pieces
  • Ages 6 and up

Magical Door Sets

LEGO’s Magical Door sets bring the adventure of Antonio and Isabela to kids of all ages and what’s more, they can be enjoyed independently or combined with other LEGO Disney sets (sold separately) for hours of imaginative play. Kids can also use the LEGO Building Instructions app, to zoom, rotate and view a model of their set on screen. The guided process lets even younger builders feel like master builders!

LEGO 43200 Disney Princess Antonio’s Magical Door  – $19.99

  • 8 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches long x 2 1/2-inches tall
  • 2 micro-doll figures: Mirabel and Antonio
  • Capybara, jaguar, frog and 3 butterfly LEGO figures
  • 99 pieces
  • Ages 5 and up

LEGO 43201 Disney Princess Isabela’s Magical Door – $19.99

  • 8 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches long x 2 1/2-inches tall
  • 3 micro-doll figures: Isabela, Louisa, Mirabel
  • Bird and butterfly LEGO figures  
  • 114 pieces
  • Sticker sheet
  • Ages 5 and up
 
 
