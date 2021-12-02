ABC Announces Winter Premiere Dates for “Jeopardy! National College Championship” and “American Idol”

ABC just announced the premiere dates for two winter television events, Jeopardy! National College Championship and American Idol.
What’s Happening:
- Mark your calendars! ABC just announced the premiere dates for Jeopardy! National College Championship hosted by Mayim Bialik and the 5th season of American Idol on ABC, which also marks the 20th season since the series began on FOX.
- Jeopardy! National College Championship kicks off on Tuesday, February 8th and is a multiconsecutive-night event that spans 9 days.
- In Jeopardy! National College Championship, 36 students from different colleges and universities go head-to-head.
- The broadcast schedule for Jeopardy! National College Championship is as follows:
- TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
- TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST)
- TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)
- For the 5th season of American Idol on ABC, fans can look forward to the return of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, February 27th at 8/7c.
- Ryan Seacrest is also back as host.
- American Idol ranked number 1 in its timeslot last season and also finished the year in the Top 5 unscripted series in total viewers.
