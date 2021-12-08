Disney+ Watch Guide: December 8th-14th

Disney+ keeps giving this holiday season with the launch of National Geographic’s Welcome to Earth plus new episodes of Hawkeye and Disney Insider. In addition to lots of new library additions, there are also some major milestone anniversaries for the holiday musical Babes in Toyland and Disney’s first attempt at recreating the Mary Poppins magic, Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 8th

Welcomes to Earth – All 6 Episodes

“It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth follows two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Throughout the six-part limited series, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.”

Hawkeye – “Partners, Am I Right?”

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

Disney Insider – Episodes 10-13

Three new episodes are here, taking a peek behind the curtain at Disney. Included in this batch of episodes is a spotlight on the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, the new EPCOT attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and a look at the music of Encanto.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 8th

The Great Christmas Light Fight

The 2021 season of ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition hits Disney+ just days after wrapping on primetime TV.

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables

The second half of season 2 of the Disney Channel sci-fi sitcome completes the recently canceled series on Disney+.

The Chicken Squad

Episodes 17-20 of the Disney Junior series are now streaming, including a Christmas episode.

Muppet Babies

Episodes 25-28 of season 3 are now streaming, including a Christmas and Hanukkah episode.

Spidey And His Amazing Friends

Episodes 9-12 of the new Disney Junior hit are now streaming, including a Christmas episode.

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories

Experience the latest spin-off of National Geographic’s documentary series about people who live in the arctic.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks

Season 8 of Nat Geo’s series about North Carolina Bluefin Tuna fisherman is her.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 10th

Tron: Legacy

Sam enters the game grid to save Flynn, his long-lost father, in this sequel to the cult classic 1982 film that revolutionized visual effects.

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – Babes in Toyland

Walt Disney’s first attempt at a live-action musical paved the way to his crowning achievement, Mary Poppins. Released on December 14th, 1961, the film is based on Victor Herbert’s operetta and stars Annette Funicello, Tommy Sands, Ray Bolger and Ed Wynn.

50th Anniversary – Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson star in this live-action/animation musical spectacular, with toe-tapping songs by the Sherman Brothers, released in the U.S. on December 13th, 1971 (it was released October 7th, 1971 in the U.K.).

35th Anniversary – The Christmas Star

Ed Asner stars in this made-for-TV movie as an escaped convict disguised as Santa Claus which first aired on December 14th, 1986 on ABC as part of The Disney Sunday Movie program.

15th Anniversary – The Fox and the Hound 2

In this in-between-quel produced by Disney Toon Studios, Todd and Copper have a side adventure as kids where Todd joins a dog country band at a county fair, released on home video on December 12th, 2006.

5th Anniversary – Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Donald Duck learned the hard way that birds should always fly south for the winter in this Mickey Mouse holiday special that debuted on December 9th, 2016 on Disney Channel.

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

