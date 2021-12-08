Bring Home the Bounty: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand “The Book of Boba Fett” Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

In just a few weeks, Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ and while fans are waiting for this exciting release, Lucasfilm and Disney are encouraging them to shop and Bring Home the Bounty! As part of this global campaign, Hasbro has opened pre-orders on new The Black Series action figures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.
The Black Series Book of Boba Fett Figures
Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with these awesome Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch figures themed to the upcoming series, The Book of Boba Fett. Both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are featured in this release that will enhance any Star Wars collection. The Hasbro figures are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. They will ship to fans in spring and fall of 2022.
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Boba Fett (Throne Room) Figure
Fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco
- Includes figure and 4 accessories
- Available at most major retailers
- Age 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $31.49
- Available: Fall 2022
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Fennec Shand Figure
Fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco
- Includes figure and 2 accessories
- Available at most major retailers
- Age 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $22.99
- Available: Spring 2022
