Columbia Releasing Limited-Edition Signed Gear from Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison

Columbia has announced a collaboration with the Boba Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, who stars in the highly-anticipated series coming soon to Disney+ – The Book of Boba Fett – with a limited run of signed jackets and hats to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
What’s Happening:
- 24 signed Boba Fett Interchange Jackets will sell for MSRP $1000 USD and the signed 20 signed Boba Fett Ball Cap hats will sell for MSRP $150 USD. Columbia will donate 100% of the purchase price to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
- While these signed limited edition pieces will not be available for purchase online, These products will be sold in select Columbia stores in the US. A full list of locations can be found here.
- To see all of the new items in Columbia’s Boba Fett Collection, be sure to check out the items here. The Boba Fett Collection will debut online December 3, 2021 (12:01 a.m. EST).
