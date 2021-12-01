Columbia Releasing Limited-Edition Signed Gear from Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison

Columbia has announced a collaboration with the Boba Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, who stars in the highly-anticipated series coming soon to Disney+ – The Book of Boba Fett – with a limited run of signed jackets and hats to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

What’s Happening:

24 signed Boba Fett Interchange Jackets will sell for MSRP $1000 USD and the signed 20 signed Boba Fett Ball Cap hats will sell for MSRP $150 USD. Columbia will donate 100% of the purchase price to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

While these signed limited edition pieces will not be available for purchase online, These products will be sold in select Columbia stores in the US. A full list of locations can be found here

To see all of the new items in Columbia’s Boba Fett Collection, be sure to check out the items here.

