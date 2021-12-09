SYFY Announces Winter Premiere Dates for Season 2 of “Resident Alien” and New Series “Astrid & Lilly Save the World”

by | Dec 9, 2021 10:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

SYFY (an NBC Universal network) just announced the season two premiere date of Resident Alien, which will be followed by the series premiere of Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

(SYFY/NBC Universal)

(SYFY/NBC Universal)

What’s Happening:

  • Alan Tudyk’s hit series Resident Alien returns for season two on Wednesday, January 26th at 9/8c on SYFY with a simultaneous premiere broadcast on USA.
  • The new season will be presented in two batches of episodes, with the first running through March 16th and the second half coming next summer.
  • Resident Alien became the number one new cable series in 2021 across all key demographics.
  • Following the premiere of season two of Resident Alien, fans can stay tuned for the premiere of the new high school monster-hunting drama Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

About “Resident Alien”:

(SYFY/NBC Universal)

(SYFY/NBC Universal)

  • “Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.”
  • The series also stars Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn. 
  • From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.
  • Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.

About “Astric & Lilly Save the World”:

  • High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.
  • Astrid & Lilly Save the World was written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, who executive produce along with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Samantha Levine. Blue Ice Pictures will produce.
 
 
