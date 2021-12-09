Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 85: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Sarah Woloski

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #85: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Sarah Woloski

Date: December 9th, 2021 (recorded December 8th)

Listen

Topics

Continuing our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective, guest Sarah Woloski of the “Skywalking Through Neverland” podcast returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the 2008 Steven Spielberg-directed sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with host Mike Celestino. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below