10 Country Music Stars Added to CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”

More performers have joined CBS’ star-studded countdown to 2022, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing December 31st.
What’s Happening:
- Ring in the new year with some of country music’s biggest stars on December 31st at 8/7 c on CBS with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
- This year’s special was previously announced with headliners including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones (from the National Geographic series Breaking Bobby Bones) and co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith.
- Newly added performers for the 5-hour live event include Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Breland, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, and Lainey Wilson.
- More than 50 back-to-back performances will be featured from multiple locations in Nashville, culminating with the city’s renowned Music Note Drop.
- Performances will include collaborations between artists and special guests throughout the night.
- More details on performances will be revealed closer to the event.
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
- The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.
- Don’t miss New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS on Friday, December 31st (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT)
- The special will also be available live and on-demand to Paramount+ subscribers.
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Performers:
- Jason Aldean
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Gabby Barrett
- Dierks Bentley
- BRELAND
- Brooks & Dunn
- Luke Bryan
- Riley Green
- Sam Hunt
- Chris Janson
- Elle King
- King Calaway
- Lady A
- Miranda Lambert
- Jon Pardi
- Carly Pearce
- Darius Rucker
- Blake Shelton
- Cole Swindell
- Lainey Wilson
- Zac Brown Band
