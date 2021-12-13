shopDisney Unveils a Royal Treat with new “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast” Loungefly Accessories

“Why it’s like a dream! A wonderful dream come true!” New Loungefly Dinsey Princess styles have arrived on shopDisney and are perfect for every royal at heart. Three collections featuring the Ultimate Princess Celebration, and animated classics Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast will delight fans and bring a pinch of glamour and magic to your wardrobe.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Disney Princess Loungefly – shopDisney
Fans of Disney Princesses will love the latest collection of Loungefly bags and wallets that bring some serious style to their everyday looks. These enchanting designs draw inspiration from all of the princesses, as well as several patterns dedicated to Cinderella and Belle.
Ultimate Princess Celebration
Join the Ultimate Princess Celebration as you practice courage and kindness, just like the Disney Princesses! This collection includes metallic embellishments and features many of your favorite Disney royals.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more
- Fabric lining with crown pattern
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Crossbody Bag
- Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more
- Fabric lining with crown pattern
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Wallet
- Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more
- Zip pocket with metal pull
- Eight card slots including ID window with crown cut-out
- Billfold
- Metal snap closure
- Fabric lining with crown pattern
- Rose gold tone hardware
- Disney x Loungefly metal logo plate
- Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection
Cinderella
Cinderella is one of the most iconic stories in the Disney library, and now you can show your love for this beautiful tale with a gorgeous collection of accessories that highlight her most magical night at the ball.
Cinderella Castle Loungefly Mini Backpack
Cinderella Castle Loungefly Wallet
- Back side features Cinderella and the Pumpkin Coach
- Snap closure
- Seven card slots
- ID window
Cinderella Castle Loungefly Crossbody Bag
- Exterior zip pocket featuring Pumpkin Coach
- Screen art featuring Cinderella Castle and Fairy Godmother
- Debossed detailing with gold foil accents
- Reverse side features Cinderella in scullery maid outfit and ballgown
- Double zip top closure
- Cinderella ''C'' coat of arms metal enamel zip pull
- Fully lined with allover Cinderella print
Beauty and the Beast
Tale as old as time…you know the rest, now bring home the merchandise! Belle joins Beast for an unforgettable evening of dancing and debut a stunning yellow gown that’s as enchanting at the story itself!
Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Lumiere and Cogsworth embroidered on one side
- Mrs. Potts and Chip embroidered on other side
- Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar embroidered on back
- Foldover top flap
- Magnetic snap closure on flap
- Side compartments
- Interior zip pocket
Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet
Beauty and the Beast Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Stylized screen art of Beast, Belle, Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip on front
- Embroidered details on Belle's dress
- Exterior zip pocket with enameled Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar zipper pull
- Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar screen art on back
Beauty and the Beast Ballroom 30th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet
- Screen art of Beast and Belle on one side accented with embroidered gold thread
- Screen art of Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip on reverse side accented with embroidered gold thread
- Snap closure
- Seven card slots
- ID window with Bell Jar cut-out
Enchanted Rose Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary
- Debossed ''by the time the last petal fell'' and ''then the spell would be broken'' quote on front and back