shopDisney Unveils a Royal Treat with new “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast” Loungefly Accessories

“Why it’s like a dream! A wonderful dream come true!” New Loungefly Dinsey Princess styles have arrived on shopDisney and are perfect for every royal at heart. Three collections featuring the Ultimate Princess Celebration, and animated classics Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast will delight fans and bring a pinch of glamour and magic to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Princess Loungefly – shopDisney

Fans of Disney Princesses will love the latest collection of Loungefly bags and wallets that bring some serious style to their everyday looks. These enchanting designs draw inspiration from all of the princesses, as well as several patterns dedicated to Cinderella and Belle.

Ultimate Princess Celebration

Join the Ultimate Princess Celebration as you practice courage and kindness, just like the Disney Princesses! This collection includes metallic embellishments and features many of your favorite Disney royals.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack

Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more

Fabric lining with crown pattern

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more

Fabric lining with crown pattern

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Wallet

Allover Disney Princess silhouette print pattern includes Ariel, Merida, Belle, Moana, Cinderella, Aurora, and more

Zip pocket with metal pull

Eight card slots including ID window with crown cut-out

Billfold

Metal snap closure

Fabric lining with crown pattern

Rose gold tone hardware

Disney x Loungefly metal logo plate

Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection

Cinderella

Cinderella is one of the most iconic stories in the Disney library, and now you can show your love for this beautiful tale with a gorgeous collection of accessories that highlight her most magical night at the ball.

Cinderella Castle Loungefly Mini Backpack

Cinderella Castle Loungefly Wallet

Back side features Cinderella and the Pumpkin Coach

Snap closure

Seven card slots

ID window

Cinderella Castle Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Exterior zip pocket featuring Pumpkin Coach

Screen art featuring Cinderella Castle and Fairy Godmother

Debossed detailing with gold foil accents

Reverse side features Cinderella in scullery maid outfit and ballgown

Double zip top closure

Cinderella ''C'' coat of arms metal enamel zip pull

Fully lined with allover Cinderella print

Beauty and the Beast

Tale as old as time…you know the rest, now bring home the merchandise! Belle joins Beast for an unforgettable evening of dancing and debut a stunning yellow gown that’s as enchanting at the story itself!

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack

Lumiere and Cogsworth embroidered on one side

Mrs. Potts and Chip embroidered on other side

Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar embroidered on back

Foldover top flap

Magnetic snap closure on flap

Side compartments

Interior zip pocket

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet

Beauty and the Beast Loungefly Mini Backpack

Stylized screen art of Beast, Belle, Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip on front

Embroidered details on Belle's dress

Exterior zip pocket with enameled Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar zipper pull

Enchanted Rose in Bell Jar screen art on back

Beauty and the Beast Ballroom 30th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet

Screen art of Beast and Belle on one side accented with embroidered gold thread

Screen art of Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip on reverse side accented with embroidered gold thread

Snap closure

Seven card slots

ID window with Bell Jar cut-out

Enchanted Rose Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary