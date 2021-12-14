2022 Disney Parks Merchandise Arrives on shopDisney

by | Dec 14, 2021 3:06 PM Pacific Time

Well folks, we’ve reached the time of the year where we start shopping for the next. That’s right, 2022 merchandise has started to arrive on shopDisney and this collection will have you feeling cool in a series of blue hues. And with styles for fans of all ages, everyone can join the celebration of the new year.

Disney Parks 2022 Collection – shopDisney

Step into 2022 with fantastic Disney fashions from shopDisney. Right now only Disneyland Resort styles are available, but Walt Disney World themed items will be coming soon. Fans can share the magic of their favorite parks all year long with cute and comfy attire and accessories that also serve as fun souvenirs.

Collectibles

Even if the fashions aren’t for you, you can still get in on the fun with the bright and colorful 2022 Collectible Key or mini glass. The key features Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the center of the Key while the “D” and castle (key tines) are decorated with classic park icons like Sleeping Beauty castle, Mickey Premium Bars, fireworks and more.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse 2022 Collectible Key – Special Edition

The mini glass highlights Mickey, Minnie and their pals have a magical day at Disneyland!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Mini Glass – Disneyland 2022

T- Shirts

Bring the parks to you in 2022 and commemorate the year with Mickey and the gang! Available in adult and kids sizes so the whole family can join the fun.

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland 2022

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland 2022

Hoodies

Whether you’re a pullover person or a zip up zealot you can rock your Disney side with these casual and cute (did we mention cute) hoodies that will keep you warm while sharing the magic.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disneyland 2022

Mickey Mouse and Friends Zip-Up Hoodie for Women – Disneyland 2022

Baby Bodysuit

Even babies love Disney and what better way to show in than through their wardrobe? Dress them for a lifelong love of the resort by starting with this bright blue bodysuit that features Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Bodysuit for Baby – Disneyland 2022

Jogger Pants

You’ll look awesome “sporting” these fashionable pants that are decorated with blue stripes, the Disneyland logo and a 2022 icon too!

Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Women – Disneyland 2022

Bags

Gear up for a day of fun at the Happiest Place on Earth and keep your essentials handy with a trendy backpack or totally cute cinch tote that showcases the Castle, Carthay Circle, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and Space Mountain.

Mickey Mouse Backpack – Disneyland 2022

Mickey Mouse Cinch Sack Tote – Disneyland 2022

