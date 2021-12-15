Bring Home the Bounty: Bo-Katan Helmet and “The Book of Boba Fett” Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

When it comes to cool merchandise releases, Star Wars fans have plenty to be excited about especially with this year’s Bring Home the Bounty campaign. This week’s Hasbro pre-orders include a Bo-Katan helmet from the Black Series and The Book of Boba Fett figures from The Vintage Collection.

The Black Series

Hasbro’s premium line is bringing fans the ultimate roleplay accessory: an electronic Bo-Katan Kryze helmet that features highly detailed deco, adjustable fit, interior padding, and electronic lights. This full-scale replica can be used for all your galactic adventures. The design includes a rangefinder that drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

Star Wars The Black Series: Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet

Requires a 1.5v AAA battery, not included

Available at most major retailers

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $124.99

Available: Fall 2022

The Vintage Collection

As for collectors of the smaller action figures, Hasbro’s Vintage Collection is a fun way to recreate your favorite Star Wars stories in miniature! The latest characters to join the line are Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they’ll be seen in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Boba Fett (Tatooine) World-Building Set

Includes figure and 9 accessories

Available at most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $26.49

Available: Summer 2022

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Fennec Shand Figure