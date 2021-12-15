Disney+ Watch Guide: December 15th-21st

by | Dec 15, 2021 12:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

It’s the happiest season of all on Disney+ with the new series Foodtastic, a new episode of Hawkeye, and a new yule log streaming this week. The Home Alone hexology gets completed with the addition of the 4th and 5th films this week, plus the brand-new animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong is now streaming. Don’t forget to check out the Library Highlights section, which features some milestone anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 15th

Foodtastic – All 11 Episodes

“Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.”

Hawkeye – “Ronin”

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

New Exclusives – Friday, December 17th

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

“Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 15th

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The brand-new animated film from 20th Century Studios about a boy and his defective robotic best friend.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off 

Episodes 9-12 are now streaming, including a special holiday episode.

Gigantosaurus

Season 3 of the hit preschool series stomps its way onto Disney+.

Life Below Zero 

The impressive 17th season of National Geographic’s documentary series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 17th

Home Alone 4

This 2002 made-for-TV installment of the Home Alone franchise brings back the McCallister family with a whole new cast, with French Stewart taking the role of Marv and Missi Pyle joining him as his burglar sidekick.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

The 2012 made-for-TV 5th Home Alone film focuses on a new family and features Ed Asner in addition to a trio of burglars, played by Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar, and Eddie Steeples.

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Double Dribble

Goofy demonstrated how to play (or how not to play) basketball in this classic short, released December 20th, 1946.

55th Anniversary – Disneyland Around the Seasons

Walt Disney hosted this holiday tour of his theme park, which premiered on December 18th, 1966 on NBC as part of The Wonderful World of Color. Walt Disney passed away just a few days prior to the air date on December 15th.

45th Anniversary – The Shaggy D.A.

Dean Jones took over the role of Wilby Daniels in this sequel to The Shaggy Dog, released on December 17th, 1976.

5th Anniversary – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm’s first theatrical Star Wars spin-off film was released on December 16th, 2016.

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed