Disney+ Watch Guide: December 15th-21st

It’s the happiest season of all on Disney+ with the new series Foodtastic, a new episode of Hawkeye, and a new yule log streaming this week. The Home Alone hexology gets completed with the addition of the 4th and 5th films this week, plus the brand-new animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong is now streaming. Don’t forget to check out the Library Highlights section, which features some milestone anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 15th
Foodtastic – All 11 Episodes
“Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.”
Hawkeye – “Ronin”
“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”
New Exclusives – Friday, December 17th
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
“Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 15th
The brand-new animated film from 20th Century Studios about a boy and his defective robotic best friend.
Episodes 9-12 are now streaming, including a special holiday episode.
Season 3 of the hit preschool series stomps its way onto Disney+.
The impressive 17th season of National Geographic’s documentary series.
New on Disney+ – Friday, December 17th
This 2002 made-for-TV installment of the Home Alone franchise brings back the McCallister family with a whole new cast, with French Stewart taking the role of Marv and Missi Pyle joining him as his burglar sidekick.
The 2012 made-for-TV 5th Home Alone film focuses on a new family and features Ed Asner in addition to a trio of burglars, played by Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar, and Eddie Steeples.
Library Highlights
75th Anniversary – Double Dribble
Goofy demonstrated how to play (or how not to play) basketball in this classic short, released December 20th, 1946.
55th Anniversary – Disneyland Around the Seasons
Walt Disney hosted this holiday tour of his theme park, which premiered on December 18th, 1966 on NBC as part of The Wonderful World of Color. Walt Disney passed away just a few days prior to the air date on December 15th.
45th Anniversary – The Shaggy D.A.
Dean Jones took over the role of Wilby Daniels in this sequel to The Shaggy Dog, released on December 17th, 1976.
5th Anniversary – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Lucasfilm’s first theatrical Star Wars spin-off film was released on December 16th, 2016.
- Godmothered
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Christmas… Again?!
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, December 15th – Wear Your Pearls Day – The Simpsons – “The President Wore Pearls”
- Thursday, December 16th – Stupid Toy Day – Toy Story Toons: Small Fry
- Friday, December 17th – Underdog Day – Underdog
- Saturday, December 18th – Wreaths Across America Day – Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- Sunday, December 19th – Look for an Evergreen Day – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Monday, December 20th – Go Caroling Day – A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Tuesday, December 21st – Humbug Day – The Muppet Christmas Carol
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).