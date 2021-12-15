Disney+ Watch Guide: December 15th-21st

It’s the happiest season of all on Disney+ with the new series Foodtastic, a new episode of Hawkeye, and a new yule log streaming this week. The Home Alone hexology gets completed with the addition of the 4th and 5th films this week, plus the brand-new animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong is now streaming. Don’t forget to check out the Library Highlights section, which features some milestone anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 15th

Foodtastic – All 11 Episodes

“Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.”

Hawkeye – “Ronin”

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

New Exclusives – Friday, December 17th

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

“Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 15th

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The brand-new animated film from 20th Century Studios about a boy and his defective robotic best friend.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Episodes 9-12 are now streaming, including a special holiday episode.

Gigantosaurus

Season 3 of the hit preschool series stomps its way onto Disney+.

Life Below Zero

The impressive 17th season of National Geographic’s documentary series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 17th

Home Alone 4

This 2002 made-for-TV installment of the Home Alone franchise brings back the McCallister family with a whole new cast, with French Stewart taking the role of Marv and Missi Pyle joining him as his burglar sidekick.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

The 2012 made-for-TV 5th Home Alone film focuses on a new family and features Ed Asner in addition to a trio of burglars, played by Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar, and Eddie Steeples.

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Double Dribble

Goofy demonstrated how to play (or how not to play) basketball in this classic short, released December 20th, 1946.

55th Anniversary – Disneyland Around the Seasons

Walt Disney hosted this holiday tour of his theme park, which premiered on December 18th, 1966 on NBC as part of The Wonderful World of Color. Walt Disney passed away just a few days prior to the air date on December 15th.

45th Anniversary – The Shaggy D.A.

Dean Jones took over the role of Wilby Daniels in this sequel to The Shaggy Dog, released on December 17th, 1976.

5th Anniversary – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm’s first theatrical Star Wars spin-off film was released on December 16th, 2016.

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now