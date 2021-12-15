Stitch Asian Cuisine Mini-Figure 2-Pack Entertainment Earth Exclusive Now Available for Pre-Order

Our favorite little troublemaker, Stitch, is here to bring some joy and madness to your day in the form of a new figure 2-pack available exclusively at Entertainment Earth. The blue alien can be spotted here partaking in some delicious treats like bao and bubble tea! Fans can pre-order the collectibles now and they will ship in March 2022.

Sitch Asian Cuisine Mini Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

We all know Stitch is a food fanatic, and if we imagined him traveling the world we're confident he would find much to love in Asian cuisine. Beast Kingdom agrees and has created a new Asian Cuisine Mini-Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Now you can join Stitch as he samples delicious bubble-milk tea made of tapioca pearls, and delectable xiao long bao or meat-filled steamed buns. Each food item is removable and makes a perfect gift for Stitch fans and the foodies alike.

Lilo & Stitch Stitch Series Asian Cuisine Mini-Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $32.99