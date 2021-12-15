Video/Photos: Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium Brings Joy to the World Near Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort

Since mid-November, the Magic of Lights drive-through experience has been welcoming guests in the parking lot of Angel Stadium, just down the street from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Magic of Lights consists of a series of themed areas illuminated by dazzling holiday shapes and wintertime landscapes created from millions of colorful, eye-catching Christmas lights. We visited this experience yesterday evening in Anaheim and were very impressed by its setup and the warm yuletide feeling generated by driving through the course, which took us about 15 minutes total to complete. See the full video below for what you can expect as a guest at Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium.

Watch Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium FULL drive-through experience Christmas 2021:

Themed areas include a Candy Cane Lane, a tropical Christmas, landmarks and holidays from around the world, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the Toy Factory, the Nativity, a field of snowflakes, “Prehistoric Christmas” (which was probably my favorite overall, because who doesn’t love the ideas of dinosaurs celebrating Christmas?), and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” There are also attractive light displays dedicated to the Bigfoot monster truck and the Angels baseball team itself, of course.

The only issue we had when arriving at Magic of Lights was finding the entrance to Angel Stadium for the event, which resulted in us having to circle the venue and ask for directions from the helpful on-site attendants. But once we’d had our ticket scanned and began driving through the course, we found ourselves enthralled and enchanted by the shimmering, sparkling holiday lights.

1 of 7

Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium runs nightly from now through Sunday, December 26. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official Magic of Lights website.