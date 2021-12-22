Disney+ Watch Guide: December 22nd-28th

Merry Christmas from Disney+! This year, the streamer is serving up the brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios film Encanto and the short that accompanied it in theaters, Far From the Tree. Don’t forget all of the great holiday films and specials in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical (and cozy).
New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 22nd
Hawkeye – “So This Is Christmas?” (Finale)
“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 22nd
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals
Episodes 11-15 of the Disney Junior short-form series.
Nat Geo WILD explores the evolution of the relationship between humans and dogs.
New on Disney+ – Friday, December 24th
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated feature, still playing in theaters, comes to Disney+ as a Christmas gift to subscribers.
Far From the Tree
The animated short that accompanies Encanto in theaters tells a story of the cyclical nature of life through a young raccoon.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Gwen Stefani, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Brett Eldredge, and more performers celebrate the holidays at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in this primetime ABC special.
King Tut In Color
National Geographic digitally alters photos and videos taken when King Tut’s tomb was discovered in 1922 to bring it to life in color.
Archeologists unearth newly discovered tombs in Egypt in this documentary special.
Library Highlights
- Godmothered
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Christmas… Again?!
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, December 22nd – Eggnog Day – The Simpsons: “Marge Be Not Proud”
- Thursday, December 23rd – National Roots Day – The Odd Life of Timothy Green
- Friday, December 24th – Christmas Eve – The Santa Clause
- Saturday, December 25th – Christmas Day – Home Alone
- Sunday, December 26th – National Candy Cane Day – Noelle
- Monday, December 27th – National Fruitcake Day – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Tuesday, December 29th – National Short Film Day – Dug Days
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).