Disney+ Watch Guide: December 22nd-28th

Merry Christmas from Disney+! This year, the streamer is serving up the brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios film Encanto and the short that accompanied it in theaters, Far From the Tree. Don’t forget all of the great holiday films and specials in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical (and cozy).

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 22nd

Hawkeye – “So This Is Christmas?” (Finale)

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 22nd

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

Episodes 11-15 of the Disney Junior short-form series.

Man Woman Dog

Nat Geo WILD explores the evolution of the relationship between humans and dogs.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 24th

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated feature, still playing in theaters, comes to Disney+ as a Christmas gift to subscribers.

Far From the Tree

The animated short that accompanies Encanto in theaters tells a story of the cyclical nature of life through a young raccoon.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Gwen Stefani, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Brett Eldredge, and more performers celebrate the holidays at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in this primetime ABC special.

King Tut In Color

National Geographic digitally alters photos and videos taken when King Tut’s tomb was discovered in 1922 to bring it to life in color.

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Archeologists unearth newly discovered tombs in Egypt in this documentary special.

Library Highlights

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

