Photos/Video: Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Exhibit at the Anaheim Convention Center

by | Dec 29, 2021 11:32 AM Pacific Time

This morning, I had the pleasure of attending a sneak preview of Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America. This touring event is heading to various convention centers and facilities across the United States, but started its run at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020. The drive-thru iteration sold out two runs at the Rose Bowl earlier this year and is now returning as an indoor walk-around experience. Your journey includes more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, photo opportunities, and more.

Little ones (and presumably adults too) who paid an extra fee could hop on the back of a moving dinosaur for a mild yet shaky ride.

Additional activities are available at the back of the exhibit, including a fossil digging site.

Of course, there was plenty of merchandise available to purchase.

Guests can even get some Dole Whip!

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Take a full tour of Jurassic Quest at the Anaheim Convention Center in the video below:

The setting for the event was interesting, basically in a giant warehouse type structure with the dinosaurs all along a pathway. The mood lighting helped create an atmosphere, but I do feel some additional music and sound effects could have made this a more immersive experience.

Lots of guests lining up to get into Jurassic Quest at opening time!

The event runs at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday, January 2nd and will soon head to the Ventura County Fairgrounds from Sunday, January 15th through Monday, January 17th. For the full list of tour locations, head to Jurassic Quest’s website. Tickets start at $19 online, going up to $36 for a ticket that includes unlimited ride access.

 
 
