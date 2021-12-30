Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 89: The Book of Boba Fett with Rebekah Moseley and Joseph Jay Franco

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #89: The Book of Boba Fett with Rebekah Moseley and Joseph Jay Franco

Date: December 30th, 2021 (recorded December 29th, interview recorded December 30th)

Listen

Topics

In the third season premiere of “Who’s the Bossk?”, returning guest Rebekah Moseley (cofounder of LaughingPlace.com) joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the first episode of the new Disney+ live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, author Joseph Jay Franco stops by to discuss his new book Star Wars: Be More Boba Fett, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below