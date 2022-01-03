The Dedication Required to Bring Season 2 of “Kenan” to NBC

by | Jan 3, 2022 8:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

“We've been building towards something outside of SNL for years and years,” Kenan Thompson revealed during a press conference to promote season 2 of his NBC sitcom, Kenan. The comedy actor has been in the business since 1994 and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer. “This is the third time around the development cycle. And in this cycle, it's been a couple of years before we got the first season on the air, even. So, it's been a long road.”

(NBC Universal)

(NBC Universal)

That long road was hindered by the global pandemic and with both Kenan and his castmate Chris Redd appearing simultaneously on SNL, the two take extra safety precautions. “For safety reasons, I've only taken one or two commercials, basically,” the actor shared about the private planes he takes between New York City and Los Angeles, which the rest of the cast teased him about. “We're in a heavy testing cycle, so that's one good thing about going from job to job to job, is that I know my status all the time and that makes me feel a lot more at ease as far as everything is concerned.”

“I never, never heard you guys complain ever, which is so admirable,” Taylor Louderman praised Kenan and Chris. She plays Tami Greenlake, Kenan’s co-host on the show-within-a-show, and this is her first sitcom after years in professional theater, including originating the role of Regina George in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls musical. “I think the main adjustment that I found was in theater, the audience tells me what's funny or not very quickly. And on set, I rely on my castmates to tell me, or our director, whatever. And I had to really learn to trust myself. I think everyone probably remembers me feeling very insecure when we started, but they lifted me up and made me feel comfortable really quickly.” This season will also see Taylor sing in two episodes.

“Last season kind of left off on a cliff-hanger, had a lot of folks on pins and needles what's going to happen,” Kimrie Lewis shared, who plays Kenan’s producer Mika Caldwell. “This season, they continue to deepen their friendship. But I think that fans will be excited to see both of them dipping into the dating world. Especially for Mika, we haven't really seen that. She has that work-life balance that she's always trying to juggle. So, it was a lot of fun seeing both of them struggle in their own ways with relationships this season.”

“That's always been a well-established thing from the first episodes, she's my rock and reflected in real life, too,” Kenan added about the off-screen dynamic. “Throughout our entire shooting process, she's been right by my side, right in step with comedy and jokes and just laughing through the day. We have so much fun when we're working, it doesn't seem like work and it makes 12, 14 hours fly by like it's nothing. So that, I think, is coming onto the on-camera part of it as well, how close we are and how close we've gotten in a very short amount of time. And our characters are just exploring, was it messy for us to get involved, whatever, after my wife passed, or are we better off friends? Or am I just being timid or am I afraid or whatever? Or am I still hurt? It was a lot to explore.”

For Kenan Thompson, you might think juggling starring in two shows simultaneously and executive producing Kenan would be enough to drive a man crazy, but he explained how he stays sane through it all. “You take it day by day, I think. The sun comes up, we get up and do stuff. And the sun goes down, try to get some rest, basically. What happens in between, hopefully, there's a lot of love surrounded in it and taking care of our individual pursuit in our lives. For me, it's my home life and family and my wife.”

Season 2 of Kenan kicks off Monday, January 3rd, with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes of Kenan are streaming on Peacock.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed