Sundance Media Institute Cancels In-Person Component of 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Moving to Virtual-Only Experience

The Sundance Institute has canceled the in-person portion of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, switching to an online-only virtual experience for the second year in a row.
What’s Happening:
- The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit arts organization, has made the difficult decision to not move forward with the in-person portion of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
- The announcement came two weeks ahead of the festival’s opening night on January 20th.
- Sundance was already planning health and safety protocols for the event, which included mandatory vaccinations with a booster, a recent negative test result prior to entry into screenings, and face mask requirements during film screenings with no concessions allowed.
- 2022 was to be a hybrid festival, a mix of in-person screenings in and around Park City, UT, and virtual screenings online.
- Because of the high degree of transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the Sundance Institute decided that it was not responsible to host the in-person portion of the event this year.
- As a result of this change, the online screening schedule will be adjusted and pass holders and ticket purchasers will be contacted in the coming days regarding any impacts.
- Single tickets will now go on sale on January 13th for non-members at 10:00 am MT (January 12th is the membership pre-sale).
- Although the Utah screenings have been canceled, seven satellite partners will host screenings for their local communities from January 28th-30th. The seven locations are:
- a/perture cinema – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Amherst Cinema – Amherst, Massachusetts
- Digital Gym Cinema – San Diego, California
- Indie Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee
- Mama.film – Lawrence, Kansas
- Northwest Film Forum – Seattle, Washington
- Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre – Baltimore, Maryland
- You can learn more about the film’s screening at this year’s festival here.
- For more details, visit festival.sundance.org
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).