“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, which starts streaming on January 21st.
What’s Happening:
- Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt are back for new adventures in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock from The Jim Henson Company.
- All 13 episodes of the new Apple Original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will debut on Friday, January 21st on Apple TV+.
- Apple TV+ is also the exclusive home to the short-form series Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, which debuted in 2020.
- A new trailer was released today that gives a first look at the new musical series.
- The original Fraggle Rock was created by The Muppets and Sesame Street creator Jim Henson and debuted in 1983. The entire original series is streaming on Apple TV+, along with the specials Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music, and Fraggle Songs.
- Fans of The Jim Henson Company can also check out the new animated adaptation of Harriet The Spy, another project created by Jim Henson’s studio for Apple TV+.
- Among the executive producers on Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is Lisa Henson, one of Jim Henson’s daughters and CEO of The Jim Henson Company.
- Get ready to “Laugh your cares away” with the premiere of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on January 21st.
