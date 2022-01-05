Trailer Released for Tell-All “Janet Jackson.” Documentary Series Coming to Lifetime and A+E

Lifetime and A+E have released a trailer for the upcoming 4-hour television documentary event Janet Jackson., premiering January 28th and 29th at 8/7c on both networks.
What’s Happening:
- Singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer Janet Jackson tells her story for the first time in the two-part television documentary series Janet Jackson., which premieres January 28th and 29th on Lifetime and A+E.
- The documentary is described as “The definitive story on Janet Jackson,” with the legendary performer taking part in the first such documentary about her life.
- A trailer is now available, which showcases some of the themes of the documentary, including her childhood, breaking away from her father’s management, and the Super Bowl halftime show that nearly cost her everything.
- Janet Jackson was the subject of a recent FX on Hulu documentary from The New York Times Presents titled “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.”
- The release of Janet Jackson. arrives just in time to celebrate the pop star’s 40th anniversary as a solo artist, with her self-titled debut album released in 1982.
- Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers and the special was made by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation) for Lifetime and A&E.
- A+E Networks is a joint venture between Walt Disney Television and Hearst Corporation. Their portfolio of channels includes A&E, Lifetime, LMN, History, Vice TV, and fyi,.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).