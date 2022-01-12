ABC Releases First Look at “American Idol” Season 20, Introducing the Platinum Ticket

ABC has released a special first-look at the historic 20th season of American Idol, premiering on February 27th.
What’s Happening:
- What if Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Gabby Barrett had never been discovered? That’s the question posed in a new first-look video released by ABC, Fremantle, and 19 Entertainment for the upcoming 20th season of American Idol.
- Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie return Sunday, February 27th at 8/7c on ABC in search of America’s next music superstar in the 5th season of American Idol on ABC and the 20th season in the show’s entire history.
- In the preview, a special “Platinum Ticket” is teased and it is revealed that one is given to a contestant in each city, although the preview doesn’t specify how it differs from the traditional “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood.
- American Idol has ranked number 1 in its timeslot for the past two seasons and finished last season as the 4th highest-rated unscripted series.
- The news was shared during a TCA presentation about the upcoming season.
