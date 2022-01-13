See an Exclusive Advance Clip from Season 2 of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” Premiering January 14th on Disney Channel

Can’t wait to find out what happens next on Secrets of Sulphur Springs? We can’t either, which is why we’re pleased to present an exclusive advance clip from the upcoming premiere of season 2. The wait is over, with Griffin and Harper digging into the mysteries surrounding The Tremont this Friday, January 14th, at 8/7c pm on Disney Channel.

The season premiere is titled “Only Time Will Tell,” but the clip you’re about to see is from the second episode, titled “No Time to Waste.” For a little background, Harper discovered her great grandmother Daisy at the end of season 1 when she traveled back to 1930 with Griffin and Savannah. With this in mind, they return to 1930 with a plan to learn more.

Don’t miss a moment of the excitement and mystery of Secrets of Sulphur Springs with the double-episode premiere of season 2 this Friday, January 14th, at 8/7c on Disney Channel.