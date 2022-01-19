TV Review: Freeform’s “Single Drunk Female”

by | Jan 19, 2022 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

After serving as showrunner’s assistant on series such as The Conners, Roseanne, and Homeland, Simone Finch is now calling the shots and bringing her own creation to Freeform this season. Single Drunk Female  follows a similar Finch formula of quick and witty humor amidst life’s darker realities. While our main character twenty-eight year old, Samantha “Sam” Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), delivers some hilariously relatable lines (like summing up life as “sitting around talking to each other, and waiting to die”), she is challenged by an arduous and sometimes isolating path to sobriety.

Framed by a fluctuating Sobriety Calculator, audiences watch as Sam’s drunken breakdown brings her back to her hometown in Massachusetts where she faces jail time and the hard truths of adulthood. One of those hard truths? Well, when you show up to your NYC office-job intoxicated and hit your boss (Jon Glaser) with a phone, there’s going to be consequences: like a 30-day rehab, AA meetings, hundreds of hours of community service, and bumping into your ex-best friend (Sasha Compère) who is engaged to your ex-boyfriend (Charlie Hall) as you are forced to work a minimum wage job, slicing turkey at the local grocery store. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

While Sam is at the core of the story, the strong ensemble of Single Drunk Female features various familiar and engaging sitcom characters with their own set of problems. There’s the equally overbearing and slightly enabling mother-figure (The Breakfast Club’s own, Ally Sheedy), the best friend who is a fun time until she’s not (Lily Mae Harrington), the ex-best friend that should’ve been kept (Sasha Compère), and of course, the guy (Garrick Bernard) she can’t have because she has to be sober for a year and a day… Although familiar by nature of television tropes, when accompanied by Finch’s zanier dialogue, this cast fluctuates from being characters you love to characters you love to hate. Case in point, Lily Mae Harrington’s portrayal of not-so-great-best-friend, Felicia, is one of the performances I’m most excited to watch this season. Just her first scene, sitting down at the bar beside Sam with her thick Boston accent, led me to experience a roller coaster of emotions, including both sincere joy and unnerving fear. Brava, to Glee Project’s Lily Mae!

In almost every TV Guide lineup, there’s usually a topical show that is heavily criticized for glamorizing alcohol and substance abuse. Single Drunk Female is not that show. In fact, every time Samantha enters the vicinity of a bar or liquor store, you’ll find yourself riddled with anxiety. Finch’s script combined with Sofia Black-D'Elia’s portrayal of Sam Fink is definitely the strength of this series thus far. No matter what humiliating mistake Sam makes, it’s unlikely audiences will find themselves rooting against her. Every time the Sobriety Calculator resets (and sadly, it does), you don’t feel anger, you experience heartbreak. In fact, it’s best if you prepare to make some desperate pleas to the television screen now rather than later. Even with a fast-paced, sitcom formula, this is a show about recovery and facing one’s inner demons. After the first few episodes, I’m certain everyone will find a piece of themselves throughout Sam’s journey even if it’s hard to admit.

Between the equally frustrating and lovable ensemble, and the impressive opening scripts, Single Drunk Female is a show worth trying! I haven’t watched a show tackle themes of addiction and adulthood quite like this before, and I’m already invested in seeing how it all pans out for the residents of this fictionally small version of Malden, Massachusetts.

At the end of each episode, Sam is granted a small win of sorts (getting her first sober paycheck) which is immediately followed by a sudden loss (dropping and shattering her phone as she tries to take a picture of the occasion). As Olivia Rodrigo once said (and absolutely no one else), “it’s one step forward and three steps back,” and Single Drunk Female is no different. Even in these brief closing moments, Finch encapsulates the long road ahead for a sober Sam and leaves viewers wanting a win for Sam ever more than before.  

Single Drunk Female’s series premiere airs Thursday, January 20th at 10p/9c and streams on Hulu the next day.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed