Photos: What’s New at Universal Studios Hollywood

I stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood this past Saturday to see what’s new. While the park was pretty busy, I was able to check out a couple of new happenings. Let’s take a look!

With Grinchmas now far behind us, the Universal Studio Store in CityWalk has received fantastic new banners and artwork celebrating the icons of the park.

This past holiday season’s fantastic retro merchandise is now on sale for 30% off!

I spotted these excellent Jurassic World posters for sale that were created for VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure.

Sadly, the park is not offering their Lunar New Year Festival this year. They do however have an excellent line of merchandise featuring characters from Kung-Fu Panda.

For a look at the former event, check out Mike’s report from 2019.

While everything else in the park had at least a 30 minute wait, the line for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey was only 5 minutes!

The Lower Lot was having a rough time, with Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride closed for refurbishment and Transformers: The Ride temporarily down. Luckily, they had this sign and a team member letting guests know before they took the massive trek down the escalators.

That’ll do it for this quick trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. Thanks for following along!