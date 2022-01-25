The Sweep Spot Ep. #325 – From Disneyland Custodial to Disney Corporate with Tim East

Tim East recently retired as Executive Director, Risk Management at The Walt Disney Company, but he started in Disneyland Custodial Bussing in the fall of 1974, transferred after a couple of years to Sweeping, moved on to Safety in 1982 to supervise places like First Aid before moving on to Worker’s Comp. Along the way, he found his wife at a popcorn stand.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

The Sweep Spot is a podcast with full episodes every two weeks, focusing on the Disneyland Resort. Lynn Barron and Ken Pellman, former Disneyland Day Custodial Foremen are your hosts.



For more information and to order books, visit our official website:

http://www.TheSweepSpot.com