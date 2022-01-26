Nickelodeon Universe: A Look Around the Indoor Theme Park at The Mall of America

This past weekend, I made my first visit to Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America! Here are a few photos from my first trip to the park.

Nickelodeon Universe is an indoor theme park located at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, consisting of attractions based on Nickelodeon’s popular franchises.

The Mall of America has so much to offer with over 500 stores in the mall itself, but it’s crazy to think a mall can be big enough to hold an entire theme park with several major attractions as well!

The largest, most thrilling roller coaster in the park is Spongebob Squarepants Rock Bottom Plunge. A Gerstlauer Euro-Fighter coaster that stands 74.5 feet tall. It also features a beyond vertical drop and 2 inversions.

With the coaster being indoors, it’s pretty unnerving approaching the top of the vertical lift hill considering how close you feel to the ceiling of the mall.

Right by Spongebob Squarepants Rock Bottom Plunge, is Pepsi Orange Streak. This roller coaster is a custom Zierer coaster that debuted with the park in August 1992 when the park was formerly known as Knott’s Camp Snoopy.

Fairly Odd Coaster, a Gerstlaur spinning coaster themed to Fairly Odd Parents. A coaster full of hairpin turns, plummeting spirals and speeding tracks while spinning at random.

Pepsi Orange Streak is a fun to ride and watch as it weaves through pretty much the entire layout of the theme park. The coaster even makes a detour through the Log Chute attraction that features Minnesotan folk legend Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.

Log Chute is very reminiscent of the Timber Mountain Log Ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California since the park was being operated by Knott’s at the time of the attraction being built.

Some of the other bigger attractions in the park include: Avatar Airbender, Backyardigans Swing-Along, Brain Surge, Dutchman’s Deck Adventure Course, Ghost Blasters, Shredder’s Mutant Masher and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock.

If you ever get a chance to visit The Mall of America, I can’t recommend Nickelodeon Universe enough! The park packs a punch considering it being a smaller indoor park and there's plenty of attractions for people of all ages. Thanks for following along with my trip to Nickelodeon Universe!