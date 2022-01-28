“A Million Little Things” Season 4 Continues on February 23rd on ABC

Season 4 of ABC's A Million Little Things will resume on Wednesday, February 23rd, at 10/9c.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that the winter premiere of A Million Little Things will occur on Wednesday, February 23rd, at 10/9c on ABC.
- Fans have been waiting since the eighth episode’s broadcast on December 1st to find out what comes next for Eddie, Katherine, Maggie, Rome, Regina, Delilah, and Gary.
- Alongside the announcement is a trailer that showcases the drama in store in the remainder of the fourth season.
A Million Little Things Season 4 Cast:
- David Giuntoli – Eddie Saville
- Romany Malco – Rome Howard
- Allison Miller – Maggie Bloom
- Christina Moses – Regina Howard
- Grace Park – Katherine Saville
- James Roday Rodriguez – Gary Mendez
- Stephanie Szostak – Delilah Dixon
- Floriana Lima – Darcy Cooper
- Tristan Byon – Theo Saville
- Lizzy Greene – Sophie Dixon
- Chance Hurstfield – Danny Dixon
