Photos and Video: SeaWorld Orlando Getting Ready to Open New Ice Breaker Roller Coaster

by | Jan 28, 2022 2:56 PM Pacific Time

SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to open the newest in their family of roller coasters, the multi-launch, airtime filled Ice Breaker. 

Named for the icy Arctic summits, and near the arctic themed Wild Arctic exhibit at SeaWorld Orlando, Ice Breaker features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle.

The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. Though the track length is only 2,750 feet, the ride does offer a thrilling and fun experience. Below, you can hear Jonathan Smith, Vice President of Rides and Engineering at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Brian Andrelcyzk who served as Project Manager on the coaster share their thoughts on the new attraction.

Platinum Pass Members have an exclusive preview on January 30th and January 31st. Then, Starting February 1st through February 6th, Platinum and Gold Pass Members will be able to experience the new attraction.

Starting February 7th, Platinum, Gold, and Silver Pass members will have an opportunity to preview the new attraction until February 13th. February 14th, the previews open to Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pass Members as well as Fun Card holders. Ice Breaker officially opens to everyone on February 18th. You can take a ride with us in our video below:

With the addition of Ice Breaker, SeaWorld Orlando is also excited to announce a new partnership with the Alaska SeaLife Center, a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation, and education facility. SeaWorld Orlando has promised that they will be sharing additional information in the coming months on how this new attraction will help share the mission of this organization.

As with the opening of any new attraction comes a slew of new merchandise. Ice Breaker is no different. Guests will be able to purchase hats, shirts, water bottles, pins, and patches. They will also have the chance to buy what is surely one of the newer entries in the collection of CoasterDynamix’ Nanocoaster Models, a miniature of the brand-new Ice Breaker coaster itself.

And of course, there are special food offerings at the neighboring Altitude Burgers and Glacier Bar. At the bar, you can get a drink with a souvenir Ice Breaker cup. Sounds simple enough but wait! The color will change based on the temperature of the drink inside. Over at Altitude Burger, get ready to get your hands on the Ice Breaker Kobe Slider, Wagyu beef, Vermont White Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a signature ice-blue bun. You’ll even find the logo of the restaurant has left an impression in the blue bun too.

Ice Breaker Opens at SeaWorld Orlando on February 18th.

 
 
