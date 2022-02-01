Teaser Trailer for “The Offer” Released by Paramount+, a Series About the Making of “The Godfather”

Paramount+ has released a teaser trailer for The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of The Godfather can get a feel for the new behind-the-scenes limited series with the teaser trailer for The Offer.
- The teaser trailer was released by executive producer and showrunner Nikki Toscano during a TCA press conference for the series, which starts streaming on April 28th.
- The series will consist of 10 episodes, 3 of which will be streaming on launch day.
- The remaining episodes will be released on subsequent Thursdays.
- The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s personal experiences of making The Godfather.
- The series is created and written by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player).
- Executive producers include co-creators Albert S. Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard, Hogan’s Heroes), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg, Leslie Greif, and Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman).
- Dexter Fletcher also directed several episodes.
- In addition to its US debut, The Offer will also be streaming on Paramount+ in Canada, Latin America, The Nordics, and Australia.
The Offer Cast:
- Miles Teller – Albert S. Ruddy
- Matthew Goode – Robert Evans
- Juno Temple – Bettye McCartt
- Giovanni Ribisi – Joe Colombo
- Dan Fogler – Francis Ford Coppola
- Burn Gorman – Charles Bluhdorn
- Colin Hanks – Barry Lapidus
- Patrick Gallo – Mario Puzo
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).